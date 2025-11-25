Cardinals 'Checked In' On Old Friend Ryan Helsley: Report

What's next for the St. Louis Cardinals after trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox?

When it comes to guys the club should cut ties with, the obvious top option is Nolan Arenado. St. Louis has shown through the Gray deal that it is willing to eat some cash to get trades done and better returns. For Gray, the Cardinals got Boston's former No. 5 prospect in Brandon Clarke as well as 25-year-old starter Richard Fitts. In the process, the Cardinals traded and tossed in a reported $20 million.

But, what about options to bring to town? There will be more work done throughout the offseason than just trading guys away. An old friend is out there for the taking as well in free agency in Ryan Helsley, who has made it clear that he's open to speaking to St. Louis.

On Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that St. Louis "checked in" on Helsley, but he isn't currently expected to be an option for St. Louis.

"While St. Louis checked in initially, the Cardinals are not seen to be suitors for Helsley at this time," Woo wrote on X.

Woo also reported that roughly 15 teams have shown interest in Helsley so far this offseason.

"If there is a reason for optimism after Ryan Helsley’s disastrous two-month tenure with the New York Mets, it’s that the two-time All-Star closer knows what went wrong and is confident he has fixed the issue," Woo wrote. "Based on the early action in his market, the industry feels the same.

"Despite Helsley’s late-season struggles last year — a period he referred to as the worst of his career — roughly 15 teams have expressed interest in the 31-year-old right-hander, league sources said. That includes the Detroit Tigers, who view Helsley as a potential starting pitcher. Several teams have discussed multiyear deals, either in a set-up role or as a traditional closer."

The Cardinals were fortunate to have Helsley for all of those years, but it doesn't sound like the odds are in favor of a reunion right now.

