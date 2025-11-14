Cardinals Homegrown Star Sounds Open To Much-Needed Reunion

The St. Louis Cardinals traded away a homegrown star ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and it sounds like he's open to potentially coming back.

Ryan Helsley spent his first six full seasons in St Louis and was in the middle of his seventh when the Cardinals opted to trade him away to the New York Mets. At the time, Helsley had a 3.00 ERA in 36 appearances, but things didn't work out the same in New York. He made 22 appearances and had a 7.20 ERA.

Now, Helsley is a free agent. Around the time of the trade, Helsley made it clear that he would be open to hearing the Cardinals out on a potential reunion. On Thursday, he joined Jim Hayes and former teammate Kyle Gibson on "Cardinal Territory" and renewed his interest in the team while saying he expects to talk to the team, although he isn't clear if that means a serious interest on St. Louis' side.

The Cardinals should call Ryan Helsley

"I think that I would expect them to reach out," Helsley said. "I think, I don't know if it will be serious, but maybe to check in and gauge the waters, so to speak. I had a good talk with (Chaim Bloom) after I was traded and it was really encouraging, possibly, maybe coming back there. Obviously, things change. That was three months ago. I really enjoyed my time getting to know Chaim a little bit and think that the Cardinals' future is in really good hands with him.

The Cardinals' bullpen held up well after Helsley was traded away, but there is something to having a high-end closer on the roster that gives an organization ease of mind. Knowing that the team essentially has to only plan for eight innings of work is a competitive advantage.

Helsley was the best overall reliever in the National League in 2024 when he had a 2.04 ERA and 49 saves. The 2025 season wasn't his best, but there were a lot of variables at play, including it being a contract year and the trade rumors.

Bringing him back should absolutely be considered. It sounds like he's open to it. But, will St. Louis give him a call?

