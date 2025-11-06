Cardinals Could Bring Back Familiar Two-Time All-Star to Improve Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at this year’s trade deadline, letting go of three relievers on expiring contracts.
One of them was closer Ryan Helsley, who had previously been named the 2024 National League Reliever of the Year. St. Louis sent him to the New York Mets on July 30, but unfortunately, the transition to New York didn’t go smoothly for Helsley, as he posted a 7.20 ERA with the Mets.
The 31-year-old flamethrower is now a free agent after his rough stint in New York. Chad Jennings, Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton of The Athletic listed him among the top 50 free agents and had a reunion with the Cardinals as a possible fit.
Cardinals Potential Reunion With Ryan Helsley Would Make Sense
"Helsley is hitting free agency one year removed from his best season and coming off a two-month stint with the Mets that went more or less disastrously. Helsley can still motor his fastball up to 100 mph, and when he’s right, his slider is difficult to lay off. But his numbers with St. Louis were more pedestrian up to the trade deadline, and a pitch-tipping issue waylaid his time in New York."
Even with a rough 2025 season, Helsley still brings elite velocity, routinely hitting triple digits with his fastball. When he’s on, his combination of speed and a devastating slider makes him nearly unhittable. During his time with St. Louis, Helsley not only anchored the bullpen but set a franchise record with 49 saves in 2024, proving that he can handle the pressure of closing games in a competitive environment.
For a Cardinals team that’s expected to stay patient during Bloom’s early years at the helm, a short-term reunion could be a perfect fit. Helsley likely won’t command a large contract after his struggles in New York, which makes him the type of low-risk, high-upside signing Bloom tends to target.
For Helsley, returning to St. Louis offers the chance to rebuild his value in a familiar environment, in front of fans who watched him grow into an All-Star. For the Cardinals, it’s an affordable move that could quietly pay off in a big way.
This offseason, don’t be surprised if the Cardinals explore a reunion with one of their most electric former closers as they continue reshaping the roster for 2026 and beyond.
More MLB: 3 Biggest Moves Chaim Bloom Must Make For Cardinals This Offseason