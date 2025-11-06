3 Biggest Moves Chaim Bloom Must Make For Cardinals This Offseason
The 2025-26 offseason has officially arrived, and the St. Louis Cardinals are already turning the page toward a new era. After another disappointing season, new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is taking charge and setting the course for the future.
Bloom replaces longtime executive John Mozeliak and inherits a roster in need of serious change. MLB.com’s Will Leitch even called the Cardinals one of the most fascinating teams to watch this winter, noting that they are “wide open for business.” That means big names could be on the move as Bloom reshapes the team for 2026 and beyond.
Here are the three biggest moves the Cardinals must make this offseason to start their rebuild.
1. Trade Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado
Last winter, both Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado stayed put, with Gray signing an extension and Arenado declining a trade to Houston. This time, things feel different.
Both veterans are expected to be dealt as Bloom looks to shed salary and open opportunities for younger players. Trading Arenado would clear third base for Nolan Gorman, while moving Gray could give Kyle Leahy a chance to claim a rotation spot.
The Cardinals may need to eat part of their contracts, but freeing up payroll and getting value back for their veterans would be a smart start to the rebuild.
2. Move Brendan Donovan While His Value Is High
One fan favorite who could also be on the move is Brendan Donovan. With two years left before free agency, his trade value is at its peak.
Donovan’s versatility and on-base skills make him an attractive target for contenders. A trade could net the Cardinals multiple young arms or high-ceiling prospects — something they desperately need to restock the farm system.
It’s never easy parting with a core player, but this move would set the franchise up for long-term success.
3. Add a Starting Pitcher on a Bargain Deal
Even in a rebuild, the Cardinals can’t ignore pitching. Bloom has said he’s open to adding arms, and the free-agent market offers several rebound candidates who could fit the bill.
Names like Walker Buehler, Dustin May, or even a reunion with Jose Quintana make sense on short-term, incentive-heavy deals. These types of signings would give St. Louis stability in the rotation — and potential trade chips at the deadline.
Fans shouldn’t expect splashy signings or blockbuster trades that immediately turn the team into contenders. Instead, this offseason is about laying the foundation. With Bloom steering the ship, the Cardinals are entering a new chapter — one that prioritizes sustainability, player development, and a smarter path back to October baseball in the future.
