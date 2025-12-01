Cardinals’ Chaim Bloom Signals Big Offseason Plans Before Winter Meetings

The St. Louis Cardinals have already gotten going on what should be a very important offseason in the Gateway to the West. Last week, they sent right-hander Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts.

However, the offseason is still in its early stages, and new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom isn’t done just yet.

In an interview on KMOX with Tom Ackerman, Bloom discussed the future of the Cardinals and what their plans for the Winter Meetings are, and his comments suggest that there will be much more activity in the coming weeks.

What’s Next For Chaim Bloom, Cardinals At Winter Meetings?

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

“I do think it’s going to be a busy couple of weeks. Now, we don’t have anything up our sleeves right now that’s about to drop, so I’m not trying to hint anything, but just knowing that things are now starting to move in the industry, I do think you’ll see things escalating as we get closer to Winter Meetings into the Winter Meetings,” Bloom said.

“I know we’re going to be really busy in conversations. You’ve already started to see it take off a little bit coming out of Thanksgiving.”

With Gray now gone, the Cardinals have two more big pieces to move. Those pieces are Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan.

Donovan will bring back the biggest return as the team’s top player, but after failing to trade Arenado last winter, the Cardinals are more motivated to move him.

St. Louis ate $20 million to move Gray to Boston, so they’ll likely be willing to do the same with Arenado. But fans can expect the Cardinals to receive a lot of calls, at least for Donovan leading up to the Winter Meetings, which take place next week in Orlando.

The Cardinals brought back some promising pieces for Gray, but can do the same for Donovan in the coming weeks as they try to navigate a crucial winter in St. Louis.

It will be fascinating to see what kind of interest the Cardinals get in Donovan and Arenado, but Bloom’s comments make it clear that St. Louis isn’t done and will have more moves up their sleeves in the next few weeks as they continue their rebuild.

