Cardinals Could Target Low-Cost 9-Year Veteran To Bolster Rotation
The 2025 World Series has reached its conclusion. Now, the St. Louis Cardinals, who missed the postseason after going 78-84, will begin work on a crucial winter that will feature some very important roster decisions.
While the Cardinals are expected to continue reshaping their roster around a younger core, that doesn’t mean they’ll stay completely quiet this winter. Adding a few budget-friendly veterans could help stabilize the roster — particularly on the pitching side.
One name to watch is right-hander Adrian Houser. According to Cardinals insider Derrick Goold, the veteran starter could be a realistic fit for St. Louis.
“In an Erick Fedde-like resurgence, Houser signed with the White Sox and went 6–2 with a 2.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings,” Goold wrote. “He may command a multi-year deal but remains a classic back-end starter who could outpitch the contract into sticking around or a trade.”
Houser finished the 2025 season with an 8–5 record and a 3.31 ERA across 21 starts split between the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Even if he earns a multi-year deal, his price tag should remain affordable for a cost-conscious Cardinals front office looking for value.
The Cardinals are expected to move some of their veteran pitchers this winter, and with Sonny Gray possibly on the trade block, they’ll need to add reliable innings-eaters to fill out the rotation.
That’s where Houser fits in. At 32 years old, he brings experience and stability — something the Cardinals desperately lacked in 2025. While not an ace, he’s a pitcher capable of taking the ball every fifth day and keeping his team in games.
Houser will need to prove he can stay healthy and be a consistent starter for a full season. He struggled after joining the Rays, posting a 4.79 ERA.
For the rebuilding Cardinals, signing a veteran like Houser makes a lot of sense. He could serve as a stabilizer early in the year and potentially turn into a midseason trade chip if St. Louis finds itself out of contention by July.
This kind of move would mirror how the Cardinals have operated in recent years — seeking affordable veterans who can mentor young arms while eating innings.
Houser isn’t the flashiest option available, but he fits the type of pitcher the Cardinals need most right now: dependable, experienced, and affordable.
As the offseason gets underway, expect the Cardinals to explore several options like Houser as they look to strengthen their pitching depth and lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future.
