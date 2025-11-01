Cardinals Could Send $75 Million Ace To Blue Jays To Spark Major Offseason Changes
As the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers reaches its conclusion, the focus is quickly shifting to what promises to be an eventful offseason — especially for the St. Louis Cardinals.
After another disappointing season, the Cardinals are preparing to chart a new course under Chaim Bloom, focusing more on the future than immediate contention. And one of the biggest moves they could make involves parting ways with veteran ace Sonny Gray.
Plenty of teams will need starting pitching this winter, and that includes the American League champion Blue Jays with Max Scherzer hitting free agency. Perhaps the Cardinals could find a trade partner north of the border.
Blue Jays Are Logical Trade Fit for Sonny Gray
Gray finished the 2025 season with a 14-8 record and a 4.28 ERA over 32 starts, striking out 201 batters in 180⅔ innings. While he’s still a valuable arm, his timeline no longer aligns with the Cardinals’ rebuilding efforts, making a trade both practical and beneficial for both sides.
Moving Gray would give the Cardinals much-needed salary relief and open up opportunities for younger pitchers to earn rotation spots in 2026. It would also give Bloom more financial flexibility to pursue low-cost free agents or trade additions to stabilize the staff while keeping the long-term focus on player development.
For the Blue Jays, however, adding Gray could be the perfect finishing touch to a rotation built to win now. Toronto has been aggressive in recent offseasons and could see Gray as a proven veteran to help them push for another American League title — and possibly a World Series crown in 2026.
While losing an ace like Gray would sting, this type of move fits with Bloom’s vision to reshape the roster and prioritize sustainable success. With Sonny Gray’s no-trade clause, he’ll ultimately control where he goes, but a landing spot with a contender like Toronto would likely appeal to him as he chases another shot at a championship late in his career.
The Cardinals are expected to be active this winter, with Bloom set to reshape the roster, clear payroll space, and set up the club for a new era of competitiveness. Trading Gray could mark the beginning of that transformation — and give fans a glimpse of how the team plans to rebuild for the future.
