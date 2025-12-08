The St. Louis Cardinals have some work to do as the second day of the Winter Meetings gets underway. They have already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox for pitchers Brandon Clarke and Richard Fitts.

However, more veterans will likely follow. First baseman Willson Contreras may be one of them despite previously saying he wanted to stay in St. Louis.

The Cardinals are in full rebuild mode this winter. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicts Contreras will be one of the veterans moved and that the Boston Red Sox could be a team that shows interest in the veteran slugger.

Where Will Willson Contreras Go?

Aug 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Red Sox make sense as a destination. The Cardinals have already made several deals with them this year, having also sent Steven Matz to Boston for prospect Blaze Jordan.

Boston may be after Pete Alonso, but if they can’t land him, they could pivot to Contreras. They also have a lot of pitching prospects that the Cardinals might show interest in.

If Contreras is traded, then the Cardinals would be able to open up first base for Alec Burleson and potentially even clear a roster spot for top prospect JJ Wetherholt. He has just two years left on his contract, and if the Cardinals are willing to eat some money, they should be able to get a good return for their slugger.

The three-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion hit .257/.344/.447 with 20 home runs, 80 RBI and a .791 OPS during the regular season. His season was ultimately cut short to an injury, but he still had the team in homers.

If he can stay healthy, he can be a difference maker, and the Cardinals should still be able to get something good for him. He has a no-trade clause, but he might ultimately be willing to waive it for the right fit, and Boston would be an ideal fit as they are on the rise and hoping to reach World Series contention soon.

Contreras would be able to join Gray to boost the Red Sox’s roster. It will certainly be interesting to see what his market looks like and if he’ll ultimately accept a trade out of St. Louis or choose to stay.

