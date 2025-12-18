Cardinals Cut Ties With 27-Year-Old To Make Room For Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced on Wednesday that Dustin May has signed a one-year deal with the organization with a mutual option for the 2026 season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan initially reported the agreement on Dec. 13 and followed up and reported on Wednesday that the deal has been made official. The deal has now been reflected on May's official MLB.com page as well.

With the official announcement, the team also announced that 27-year-old prospect Matt Koperniak has been designated for assignment to make room for May on the 40-man roster, as shared by MLB.com's Jared Greenspan and John Denton.

"May, 28, was 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA last season with the Dodgers and Red Sox in 25 games (23 starts)," Greenspan and Denton wrote. "Boston acquired May at the Trade Deadline, but he pitched to a 5.40 ERA and was bothered by forearm soreness much of September. May, who missed the 2024 season with arm injuries, struck out 123 hitters in 132 1/3 innings -- a career high in innings thus far in his six-year MLB career.

"In a corresponding move, the team announced that outfielder Matt Koperniak has been designated for assignment to make room on the team’s 40-man roster. The Cards are hoping to pair May with Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Richard Fitts in the starting rotation."

Now that Koperniak has been designated for assignment, clubs around the league will have a chance to claim him off waivers. If he goes unclaimed, the Cardinals could outright him down to the minors without losing him from the organization.

Koperniak has been a part of the Cardinals organization since 2021. The outfielder has gotten time at all three outfield spots down in the minors for St. Louis. In 2025, he spent the entire season at the Triple-A level, one step away from the majors with the Memphis Redbirds. He played in 121 games and slashed .246/.317/.382 with 14 homers, 65 RBIs, and 19 doubles. He hasn't made his big league debut yet, but he is right on the doorstep.

It would be nice if he goes unclaimed and sticks around with the organization, but now we wait.

