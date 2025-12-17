Cardinals Official Dustin May Deal Looks Like Potential Steal

The St. Louis Cardinals officially have another option for the starting rotation.

On Dec. 13, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals and veteran starting pitcher Dustin May had agreed to terms on a deal in free agency. It took a few days, but the agreement has now become official, per Passan, and it looks like a potential steal.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Dustin May's deal with the St. Louis Cardinals is official, sources tell ESPN. He will make $12.5 million this year, and the mutual option for the 2027 season is for $20 million," Passan wrote on X on Wednesday.

The Cardinals already have one good move to show for them

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Why the May deal could be a steal for St. Louis



May is just 28 years old. He actually was among the youngest starting pitchers available on the open market. With the price of pitching on the rise, $12.5 million is good at any point. For example, a $12.5 million annual value would put May tied for 45th in the league among starting pitchers. May has a career 3.86 ERA in 71 total appearances in the big leagues since 2019. When he has been healthy, he has been good. This type of deal bets on his upside, without breaking the bank.



In 2025, he wasn't great. He had a 4.96 ERA, but set a new career high of 132 1/3 innings pitched. This was also after missing the entire 2024 season. Now, another full year removed from missing the 2024 campaign, he should be better in 2025.



Another thing with this contract as well is that if he impresses, it is very tradeable if the club sees fit. By the time the trade deadline arrives near the end of July, a team -- whether that is St. Louis or someone else -- really won't owe May much in the second half of the season. Now, that's putting the cart in front of the horse, but this is a good deal by the Cardinals' front office. If May shines, he's young enough, maybe the Cardinals want to keep him around. If not, no harm.

More MLB: Brendan Donovan Gets Candid As Cardinals Future Remains Murky