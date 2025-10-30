Cardinals Expected To Make Key Personnel Changes In Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason and their under new leadership in the process. They've handed over the power of president of baseball operations to Chaim Bloom after John Mozeliak stepped down at the end of the regular season.
With Bloom at the helm, the Cardinals are expected to make a lot of big moves. They could be candidates to swing a few trades this offseason. There's also a chance the Cardinals target some affordable free agents in the coming months. But these aren't the only changes to be made.
Cardinals insider Katie Woo of The Athletic recently reported the Cardinals were adding and adjusting their scouting department and their player development staff during the offseason. These are two key areas that Bloom has been notorious for mastering.
Cardinals to add to scouting department, player development in offseason
"While the baseball world awaits the conclusion of the World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals have been working on staff changes throughout the organization," Woo wrote. "In addition to expanding their professional scouting department by hiring a director to oversee player acquisition, multiple team sources tell The Athletic that president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom will add an international scouting director to serve under assistant general manager Moisés Rodríguez.
"Additional support roles for both positions are expected to be filled later in the offseason. The Cardinals will also continue to add to their player development staff. The club is looking to hire a director of hitting to oversee the offense from an organization-wide approach, similar to Matt Pierpont’s role as director of pitching."
Bloom is notorious for building through the MLB Draft and young prospects. He's done it with each team he's been involved with. That's likely not going to change with the Cardinals.
Rather than hunting the top free agents like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals could be expected to have a bit of a slow rebuild. It will likely involve drafting and developing young players. Trades for prospects could become more common than Cardinals fans are used to.
Either way, the Cardinals are headed for some big changes this offseason, specifically in the staff department.
