Cardinals Should Explore Reunion With Former World Series Champion

The St. Louis Cardinals offseason plans are beginning to take shape. They’ve already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and signed Dustin May to a one-year contract.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals are still looking at adding a veteran starter in addition to May who is a proven veteran and can give them reliable innings.

There are plenty of arms still out on the open market. One arm that might make sense for the Cardinals is left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who was with the team in 2022 and 2023 and was one of their most consistent starters.

A Potential Reunion That Makes Sense

Sep 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) leaves the mound in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Montgomery missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery and is coming off a tough season with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024. The Cardinals acquired him from the New York Yankees for Harrison Bader and sent him to the Texas Rangers a year later.

He helped guide Texas to its first World Series title in 2023 and pitched well in the postseason. While he struggled in 2024 and missed this past season, he still is a reliable veteran with experience that could boost the Cardinals rotation.

He probably won’t be back right away, as Tommy John recovery takes time, but when he does come back, a spot in the rotation will be waiting for him. He can pitch in big games and provide innings when needed.

Plus, if the Cardinals fall out of contention by July next year, he could be a solid trade chip. He most likely won’t be given anything more than a one-year deal, possibly with an option, so he shouldn’t be overly expensive.

But he makes sense for the Cardinals as they try to rebuild. They won’t sign any top-level pitchers, but Montgomery should be within their price range and could be the next best thing.

It’s a potential low-risk, high-reward type move, which is what Chaim Bloom often does in free agency, and he would give the Cardinals another left-hander in the rotation to go with Matthew Liberatore.

It will be interesting to see what Bloom decides to do and who he might target as a possible solution for the Cardinals’ rotation issues. They don’t have Gray anymore, but they can still add a reliable veteran.

