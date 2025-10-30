Cardinals Fans Won’t See Franchise Legend On Coaching Staff In 2026
The St. Louis Cardinals are preparing for an offseason full of changes as they look to bounce back in 2026 under new President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom.
Bloom officially takes over for longtime executive John Mozeliak, and while the front office is shifting direction, some familiar faces on the field will remain.
According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, most of the coaching staff will return next season. However, assistant pitching coach Dean Kiekhefer and game-planning coach Packy Elkins will both move into strategist roles, leaving a pair of openings on Oli Marmol’s staff.
Unfortunately for fans, neither of those roles will be filled by future Hall-of-Famer Yadier Molina.
No Coaching Role Yet for Cardinals Legend Yadier Molina
Woo reports that while Molina has made it known he’s interested in returning to Major League Baseball in a coaching capacity, he will not be part of the Cardinals’ staff in 2026 — though the organization is open to finding him another role.
“It is not believed that longtime catcher Yadier Molina — who lobbied earlier this month for MLB coaching jobs — will be on the staff next year, but the Cardinals remain open to finding a role for Molina within the organization,” Woo wrote.
That news will come as a disappointment to Cardinals fans, many of whom were eager to see the franchise legend back in uniform helping guide the next generation of St. Louis players.
During his storied career from 2004–2022, Molina became one of the most beloved figures in Cardinals history. The future Hall of Famer won nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, and captured two World Series titles.
Known for his leadership, defensive mastery, and unmatched ability to handle a pitching staff, Molina’s return in any capacity would be a huge boost to the clubhouse culture — especially as Bloom reshapes the roster for the next era of Cardinals baseball.
Even though Molina won’t officially join the staff, there’s still a chance he stays connected to the team in 2026 — perhaps as a special assistant or guest instructor, similar to his limited coaching appearances this past season.
With Kiekhefer and Elkins shifting into new roles, the Cardinals have two open spots to fill on their coaching staff, leaving room for fresh voices and new perspectives as Bloom’s vision for the organization takes shape.
For now, though, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see the franchise legend back in the dugout full-time — but his presence around the team remains.
More MLB: Chaim Bloom Is Already Making His Presence Felt in St. Louis