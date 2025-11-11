Cardinals Expected To Trade All-Star Infielder This Offseason, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into one of their most pivotal offseasons in years, and it’s becoming clear that some difficult decisions are on the horizon. After another disappointing season, new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is focused on reshaping the roster and setting the team up for long-term success — even if it means parting with some beloved players.

Among those who could be on the move is Brendan Donovan, one of the Cardinals’ most popular and versatile players. Donovan, a first-time All-Star in 2025, has quickly become a fan favorite in St. Louis thanks to his work ethic, leadership, and consistent production.

However, according to Cardinals insider Jeff Jones, a Donovan trade this winter seems increasingly likely.

Cardinals Likely To Trade Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

“The Donovan situation I think is clearly pointed toward a trade this winter,” Jones said. “A guy who last winter expressed some interest in an extension. That didn’t happen and now he’s with a new agency. Usually when that happens it is not indicative of a guy who is likely to stay.”

Donovan’s value is at an all-time high, and that makes him one of St. Louis’ best trade chips. The 27-year-old’s combination of contact hitting, on-base ability, and defensive versatility gives him strong appeal to contenders looking for a reliable everyday player. Trading him could allow the Cardinals to address other pressing needs — most notably starting pitching, which was a major weakness in 2025.

While moving Donovan would undoubtedly upset many fans, it may be a necessary step as the Cardinals continue their rebuild. The team already has a surplus of left-handed bats, and top prospect JJ Wetherholt is nearly ready for the majors. Creating a clear path for Wetherholt could be one of the reasons the front office feels comfortable exploring a Donovan trade.

Additionally, the Cardinals aren’t expected to spend big in free agency, which makes it harder to justify keeping Donovan if the team isn’t planning to contend in 2026. Trading him now — while his value is high — could bring back young, controllable talent that fits better with the organization’s long-term timeline.

There’s no question that losing Donovan would sting. He represents the kind of player that fans love to root for — hardworking, humble, and team-oriented. But as Bloom and the front office continue to reshape the roster, it’s clear that the focus is on the future, not the present.

If the Cardinals do move forward with a trade, it would mark another step in a broader effort to rebuild the franchise’s foundation. While unpopular, a Brendan Donovan trade could ultimately help position St. Louis for sustained success in the years to come — even if it means saying goodbye to one of their most admired players.

More MLB: Cardinals All-Star ‘Perfect’ Fit For Guardians, Per Jeff Passan