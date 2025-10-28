Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Fan Favorite Star Gaining Steam As Offseason Trade Candidate

Will the Cardinals look to trade versatile star Brendan Donovan this winter?

Zach Pressnell

Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A cap rests on the dug out wall with the number 42 on the hat in honor of Major League Baseball s Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are in rebuild mode now, and this idea could result in some big moves this winter.

The Cardinals are likely going to look to make a few trades in the coming months. Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado are clear trade candidates, but the Cardinals can look to move more than just those two veterans.

FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested Silver Slugger finalist Brendan Donovan of the Cardinals could end up on the trade block this offseason.

Brendan Donovan makes sense as a trade chip for the Cardinals

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"This might be the most surprising name on the list, but hear me out," Rotman wrote. "The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a new era with Chaim Bloom, and given their desire to trade several of their veterans, there's reason to believe they're entering a rebuild. If that's the case, there isn't much of a reason to keep Brendan Donovan. Donovan is an excellent player - he's up for a utility Silver Slugger award for a reason - but he's also 28 years old and under club control through the 2027 campaign.

"If the Cardinals are entering a rebuild, chances are, they won't be competitive by the time Donovan is slated to hit the open market. If he'd be open to an extension, perhaps that's something to consider, but barring that, when would make more sense than now to deal him? Donovan would come with plenty of team control (which teams love), can play all over the diamond (which teams love), and is really good (which teams love). He's also coming off arguably his best season, meaning his value might never be higher."

Trading Donovan makes sense for the Cardinals if they're not looking to sign him to a long-term contract extension. Donovan is entering the final year of his deal with St. Louis.

Top prospect JJ Wetherholt is seemingly ready to come to the big leagues and play second base every day in St. Louis, which moves Donovan into a new role. Pair the addition of Wetherholt with Donovan's expiring contract, and he becomes a prime trade candidate. The Cardinals could shock some of their fans by trading him this winter.

