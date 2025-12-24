Insider Pumps Brakes On Cardinals, Brendan Donovan Suitor

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan has been linked to a wide range of teams across the league, but one prominent insider threw cold water on one potential suitor on Tuesday.

The Boston Red Sox and Cardinals swung another deal earlier in the week to send Willson Contreras to Boston. Afterward, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Cardinals and Red Sox have "discussed" a trade involving Donovan.

"The Cardinals and Red Sox also have discussed a trade that would send infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan to Boston, according to people briefed on the conversations," Rosenthal wrote. "Donovan likely would play second base for the Red Sox, who have also been linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte."

Jul 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) celebrates with second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) after the Cardinals defeated the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While this is the case, he threw cold water on the idea of a deal while joining "Foul Territory" on Tuesday.

"I'm sure the Red Sox see him as potentially a good fit, but at the same time, as Craig Breslow said (Monday) in a news conference with reporters," Rosenthal said. "The Red Sox have made 10 trades, most of them minor. But you can't keep trading from your system. Brendan Donovan would cost more in prospects than Contreras or Gray did. I expect, and I've written, that their next move should be a big free agent hitter."

"They've traded enough from their system. They would probably be better suited to make a free agent signing."



Despite the Red Sox being linked to Brendan Donovan, @Ken_Rosenthal believes their next move should be a big free agent bat. pic.twitter.com/h37pRma6v2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 23, 2025

This idea makes more sense for Boston than it does for St. Louis. For Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals, as long as they get the prospect return they're looking for, it doesn't really matter which team it's from. The Cardinals have been surgical so far this offseason. Bloom and the front office said they wanted to get deals done and already have gotten two different veterans to waive no-trade clauses. A feat not accomplished last offseason.

Donovan doesn't have a no-trade clause and has interest all over the league. Any potential suitor not being the mix any longer actually wouldn't be great because it would limit competition and therefore, the return.

