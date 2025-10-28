Padres Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Cardinals $75 Million Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a potentially rocky rebuild this offseason, and it's likely going to begin with a few trades.
Sonny Gray is one of the biggest names on the Cardinals' roster who could be traded in the offseason. Gray has a massive contract and a no-trade clause, which makes it difficult to move him, but he's showing a bit of willingness to waive his no-trade clause this offseason.
Thomas Conroy of SB Nation recently urged the San Diego Padres to go after Gray in a big offseason trade.
Sonny Gray could be the perfect trade target for the Padres
"Padres President of Baseball Operations and GM A.J. Preller is always willing to make a deal if the acquisition makes sense," Conroy wrote. "The potential for significant turnover occurring in the Friars’ starting rotation next season is real. The only guarantee is Nick Pivetta will be starting for the Padres in 2026. If Preller needs to replace Cease and King in the rotation, acquiring Gray makes sense. Since he is in his walk year, Preller could negotiate taking on more of Gray’s salary in return for sending back lower-level minor league talent to the Cards.
"The statistical numbers show the 35-year-old can keep his team in games. Yes, the Padres have internal candidates, but Gray is a reliable starter who averages 34 starts per season for his career. Preller could look elsewhere for starting rotation help if a deal is not agreed upon quickly. Other options could include trading assets for a starting pitcher who is under team control for multiple seasons."
The Padres are going to desperately need to add a pitcher this winter.
Dylan Cease and Michael King are both headed for big contracts in free agency. It seems possible the Padres could re-sign one of the two, but it's hard to imagine they'd be able to re-sign both. With that in mind, a trade for Gray would make plenty of sense.
For the Cardinals, there's a chance the Padres would be willing to eat most of Gray's remaining deal if it lessens the prospect return. This could end up working out for both sides in the end.
