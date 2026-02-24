Cardinals' Iván Herrera, Ramón Urías Make Spring Training Strides

The St. Louis Cardinals have a few Spring Training games under their belt already and it sounds like the club could get reinforcements in the not-so-distant future.

Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided updates on Ramón Urías and Iván Herrera and both are trending in the right direction.

The Cardinals have a few guys building up

"Cardinals free-agent signee Ramón Urías took live at-bats on the backfields of the Cardinals’ complex as he continues to work toward getting into Grapefruit League games," Guerrero wrote. "Urías’ work included at-bats against right-handers Matt Pushard and Hunter Dobbins. Urías may also take live at-bats on Monday, depending on how he feels following Sunday's session, Marmol said. There is no set date for when Urias may appear in a game.

"Iván Herrera continued his throwing program as he rehabs his right arm by throwing to bases on the backfields. The Cardinals expect Herrera to appear in a game at designated hitter before he appears in a game at catcher."

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on Friday that the Cardinals were "closing in" on a deal with Urías and then the deal got done throughout the weekend. When he's ready to roll, he'll be someone who can help this club all across the infield.

For Herrera, he had offseason elbow surgery and has been building up since as he attempts to get back behind the plate. Injuries impacted him in 2025 and he got most of his playing time as the team's designated hitter. He was great for the team slashing .284/.373/.464 with 19 homers, 66 RBIs, eight stolen bases and 13 doubles in 107 total games played. But he has made it clear he wants to get back behind the plate.

It's still early in spring. At this moment, there's nothing to worry about on the Herrera front as he works his way back. For Urías, he's healthy, it just takes time to build up after signing this late.

