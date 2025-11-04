Cardinals-Framber Valdez Buzz Doesn't Make Much Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals have work to do in the starting rotation, but it would be pretty shocking if the club opted to makes any big investment this offseason.
St. Louis isn’t one piece away from contending for a title in the National League. After winning 78 games in 2025, the Cardinals need to change the way the team is built in general. St. Louis missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and the club can’t solve all of their issues with one pitcher. While this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the Cardinals among the top fits for Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez.
"No. 9) Framber Valdez, LHP, Astros (age 32)," Feinsand said. "Valdez was on track to be the top starting pitcher in this year’s free-agent class, going 11-4 with a 2.62 ERA through his first 21 starts and striking out 141 batters over 134 innings.
"A lackluster finish to his season -- he was 2-7 with a 6.05 ERA over his final 10 starts -- and a highly publicized cross-up incident in which he (intentionally?) hit his catcher in the chest with a fastball following a home run have raised some questions, but his track record as a workhorse should put him in good position to land a healthy deal. Potential fits: Astros, Blue Jays, Cardinals."
Cardinals unfortunately aren't likely for Framber Valdez
Feinsand made a list of the top 30 free agents with potential landing spots before the playoffs came to an end. With the World Series over, Feinsand shared an updated version of the story on Monday and still had Valdez as a fit for St. Louis.
Unfortunately, this is a move that should be considered unlikely. Tim Britton of The Athletic projected Valdez to land a seven-year, $196 million deal. Spotrac is projecting just over $199 across six years.
That's just too high for St. Louis this offseason. If he ends up having no market and the price tag significantly drops, then sure. St. Louis' biggest free agent contract was $120 million, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.
That's why a deal for Valdez simply doesn't seem likely. His price tag is likely to be much too high.
