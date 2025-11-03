Cardinals' Masyn Winn Has Positive Update After Surgery
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is over, but it was a good day for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
It was announced that shortstop Masyn Winn was named the recipient of the National League Gold Glove Award at shortstop for the first time in his young career. That award in itself is impressive and he's now the youngest winner of it in team history.
On Monday, there was some more good news as well. Winn underwent season-ending surgery on his knee due to a meniscus injury. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on social media that Winn said that the injury wasn't as bad as initially expected and that he's already jogging.
"Masyn Winn, on a Zoom just now talking about his Gold Glove win, says that surgery revealed his meniscus tear was not as bad as feared," Jones shared. "He's almost six weeks out and already into light jogging; once he hits six weeks, it's swinging and other baseball activity."
The St. Louis Cardinals have a building block in Masyn Winn
When it was announced that Winn was going to undergo surgery, it was also noted that the expectation was that he would be 100 percent for Spring Training. The fact that the injury itself wasn't as bad as initially expected and he's already jogging is just another positive update for the young shortstop.
The 2025 season was a roller coaster for St. Louis. The club had low expectations, but impressed out of the gate and looked like a playoff team for a good chunk of the first half of the season. The wheels fell off, though, and the Cardinals sold at the deadline and missed the playoffs. Through all of the ups and downs, Winn remained a bright spot for the organization the entire time.
Winn played in 129 games and slashed .253/.310/.363 with nine homers, 51 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 72 runs scored while also being the best defensive shortstop in the National League. All of this at just 23 years old. It's easy to feed into the negative narratives around the team, but there's no doubting that he is someone fans should be happy about.
