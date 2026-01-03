Cardinals Free Agent Pitch For Slugger Kazuma Okamoto

The St. Louis Cardinals have shown this offseason already that they aren't afraid to make a move under Chaim Bloom.

For St. Louis, that has meant multiple trades sending guys out of the organization, including Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. But also a very solid free agent pickup in Dustin May. There's plenty of time left in what has been an odd offseason if the Cardinals want more and one guy they should look into at the last second is Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

The Japanese free agent market has moved slowly and surprisingly this offseason. Both Munetaka Murakami and Tatsuya Imai were widely projected to land lucrative, nine-figure deals. Neither reached that threshold. Both settled for short-term deals that will allow them to re-enter free agency in the not-so-distant future. Both of their markets came out of nowhere as well. For example, who saw the Chicago White Sox getting a deal done with Murakami? The Houston Astros also weren't linked to Imai speculation consistently, and yet he will be pitching for them moving forward.

The Cardinals should go after Kazuma Okamoto

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The markets have been odd and significantly less than expected. Because of that, the Cardinals should venture into the Okamoto market and see if they can land one of these discounts. He's 29 years old and has significant pop. He hit 30 or more homers each season from 2018 through 2023. In 2024, he had 27 long balls. In 2025, he had 15 homers.

He mainly played first base and third base throughout his career in Nippon Professional Baseball, but also saw a bit of time in the outfield as well. The Cardinals have a few logjams on the roster right now and Okamoto may not be the cleanest fit, but if the money is right, the club should roll the dice on him and see what he can do.

Bloom noted earlier in the offseason after the Contreras trade, that the club was looking for a righty hitter with power who could play in the outfield. Okamoto should be that guy.

