Cardinals’ Next Big Trade Shouldn’t Be Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals still have work to do this offseaosn, but the club's next trade chip arguably shouldn't be Brendan Donovan.

Donovan is an All-Star and likely will bring back the biggest return for the organization. That's why the Cardinals need to continue to survey the market and not get hasty. If a team isn't willing to meet the club's lofty asking price, the Cardinals shouldn't change it. If the Cardinals wait out the market long enough, someone will give in eventually.

In the meantime, the Cardinals should look to flip left-handed reliever JoJo Romero. The lefty had a lot of buzz early on this offseason. Back in December, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees had been in contact with St. Louis about Romero.

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Relief is volatile, and that's going to be a factor when the team gets him for one year and bets on it being a strong year," Goold wrote. "That said, the Cardinals are benefitting from a thin year on the open market for lefty relief, and this week offers a chance to see if they can amplify the offers because of the number of teams interested. There are contenders who have at least been in contact, and that includes Mariners and perhaps the Yankees."

Romero is coming off the best season of his career in 2025 after logging a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances. In 2024, he had a 3.36 ERA in 65 outings. Overall, Romero has a 3.55 ERA and only one season of control left before heading to free agency after the 2026 season. There's no guarantee that Romero will replicate his 2025 performance.

That's part of the reason why the Cardinals should move as quickly as possible. St. Louis isn't going to get the same type of return as it will for Donovan, but it should get a pretty penny in return for a high-leverage reliever. Especially because there aren't many options available.

He's a six-year veteran and he's had a 3.68 ERA or less in three of the six. The 2025 season was his only one with an ERA below 3.00. Romero is very talented and is just 29 years old. But with one season of control, the Cardinals should absolutely flip him before the 2026 season. What if the campaign begins and he takes a step back?

