Cardinals Insider Outlines Team’s Next Offseason Focus

With spring training fast approaching, the St. Louis Cardinals still have plenty of work to do this offseason. They’ve already traded both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, and more moves will likely be on the way.

In addition to trading players away, Chaim Bloom will likely look to make some additions as well. He signed Dustin May to a one-year contract last month.

Starting pitching appears to be less of a focus now that May is signed, but there are other items still on their to-do list. In his weekly Cardinals chat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared what might come next.

What’s Next For The Cardinals?

Mar 7, 2019; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom looks on before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

“The Cardinals want to add a right-handed bat. At last check, they're open to that right-handed bat being an outfielder, but don't want to create some block for [Victor] Scott's playing time in center,” Goold wrote.

If they don’t want a bat that would block Victor Scott II, then outfielders like Harrison Bader are essentially not options. They can also obviously be counted out for players such as Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette.

However, there are still plenty of options out there that can help them in 2026. Hunter Renfroe is available, as are former Cardinals Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham if they want an outfielder. Mark Canha, Austin Hays and Chris Taylor could also be options.

A right-handed bat is needed, particularly one who can play in the outfield. The Cardinals are stuck with a lot of left-handed bats, and that will remain an issue if they are unable to trade Brendan Donovan.

That bat also needs to have a little bit of power to help balance out the roster for 2026. There is still plenty of time left for them to add a piece to the mix.

But fans shouldn’t expect anything earth-shattering. That’s not to say it won’t be an impactful move, but it just won’t be a blockbuster signing.

It should be interesting to see what Bloom has planned for the rest of the winter. Even with the Cardinals rebuilding, there are needs that should be addressed for this upcoming season.

Adding a right-handed bat with some power should be at the top of their list now that they have a little more starting pitching depth.

