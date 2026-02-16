Why Austin Hays Reportedly Passed on Cardinals for White Sox

There has been rumors and speculation for a quite awhile insinuating that the St. Louis Cardinals have been interested in adding a right-handed hitter to the organization preferably with outfield experience.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has specifically said as much himself.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"As we look at that, whether it is short-term or long-term," Bloom said. "I have been saying it, but we haven't yet made an acquisition along those lines, but we're continuing to look for that right fit. We do potentially have some opportunities in that outfield. Ideally, it's from the right side but that was going to be something we looked at either way. I don't think [Lars Nootbaar's recovery] really changes that. Lars is kind of progressing more or less how you would have hoped. Had the surgery and it went as expected."

The Cardinals have been linked to handful of outfielders

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One name that was linked to St. Louis earlier in the offseason was one-time All-Star Austin Hays. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Jan. 20 that the Cardinals were among the group of teams that "maintained contact" with Hays. While this is the case, the Cardinals didn't get a deal done and he ended up joining the Chicago White Sox. While describing the team's search for a right-handed bat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the reason why the Cardinals didn't land Hays was that the club couldn't offer him a chance to be a starter or have significant playing time.

"All offseason, the Cardinals had one eye on the outfielder/designated hitter/first base market for a right-handed option to add to a left-leaning group," Goold wrote. "They had interest in Austin Hays, according to sources, but could not offer him the chance to be a starter or that kind of playing time. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the White Sox. Bloom said he’s explored some trade possibilities but didn’t gain traction. The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly entertaining offers for right-handed-hitting left fielder Ryan Mountcastle."

That's pretty fair. The Cardinals could use a boost in the outfield early on. Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II are primed for significant roles once again. With Lars Nootbaar recovering from offseason heel surgery, there could be plenty of time available early on. But when Nootbaar is ready to roll, that may not be the case any longer.

Hays is someone who could've helped, but he's not the only one. There are other options available, like Starling Marte, Randal Grichuk or Tommy Pham. Or, the club could simply roll with an internal option, like Thomas Saggese.

More MLB: MLB Execs Believe Cardinals Could Trade Fan-Favorite Next