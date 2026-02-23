Cardinals Insider Shares Crucial Update on Hunter Dobbins’ Recovery

The St. Louis Cardinals made several trades this past offseason. Gone are Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan. Gray and Contreras were both dealt to the Boston Red Sox.

In the Contreras deal, the headliner for the return was right-hander Hunter Dobbins. Unfortunately, the young pitcher missed most of 2025 due to a torn ACL, and he still isn't all the way back just yet.

However, in his recent Cardinals' chat, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed an important update on Dobbins' health and where things stand with him as the 2026 season draws closer.

Where things stand with Dobbins

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) warms up with a football during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"It appears the starting rotation to start the season will include a combination of Matthew Liberatore, Dustin May, Michael McGreevy, Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante and Richard Fitts. Hunter Dobbins recently saw a specialist as he recovers from his ACL tear. He’s pitched in lives and appears on track with his arm, but has been limited with the other in-game aspects like fielding his position. If he progresses fine, he will also be in that starting mix," Guerrero wrote.

Dobbins actually made his Major League debut last season against the Cardinals before his injury. He dealt with arm troubles as well. However, he was drafted by Chaim Bloom while he was in charge in Boston, so the new Cardinals' president of baseball operations knew what he was getting.

If all goes according to plan, then Cardinals fans should expect to see Dobbins in the starting rotation mix at some point. Pallante struggled last year, and there are a lot of question marks with him, so if those struggles continue, perhaps Dobbins could take his place in the rotation this year.

He went 4-1 last year with a 4.13 ERA before the injuries took place, making 11 starts and two relief appearances. If he can stay healthy, he is somebody that could help the Cardinals' rotation in 2026, but he may not be on the Opening Day roster if he still isn't doing certain drills.

The ACL still may not be fully recovered, so it will be important for the Cardinals to give it enough time before rushing him back. But if he's good to go, fans shouldn't be surprised to see him make some starts.

