Masyn Winn's Comments Will Have Cardinals Fans Stoked

The St. Louis Cardinals essentially tore down their roster to the bones this past offseason, trading away all of their high-priced veterans and proven stars for young talent. As a result, 2026 is going to be a year with different expectations for St. Louis.

With Brendan Donovan gone, JJ Wetherholt has second base locked down, but with not a lot of veterans on the roster, star shortstop Masyn Winn has become a leader at just 24 years old.

Winn is embracing that challenge this year. He also has a very bold prediction that should have Cardinals fans very excited for the season and the future.

Masyn Winn's bold prediction for 2026 Cardinals

Aug 29, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) hits a RBI single in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“I feel good about this team. We have a lot of young energy,” Winn said. "The ceiling on this team is pretty incredible. If we could reach those standards, we are going to be pretty damn good for years to come. It’s not a bunch of power. It’s a lot of grinders, a lot of hitters. I think we are going to produce some runs."

The Cardinals won't be favored to do much in 2026, especially after all their trades. The National League Central had three teams go to the postseason last year. The Cardinals were not one of them, and now the Pittsburgh Pirates look better.

However, Winn has been around this club for several years now, and he knows what the Cardinals have in-house. There is a lot of young talent on hand, and he is part of that group. If players like Wetherholt, Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman can step up, then 2026 might look very different than expected for St. Louis.

The Cardinals also still have Alec Burleson and Ivan Herrera in the center of their lineup, so there is still talent there despite Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan being gone.

A lot will have to go right for the Cardinals to be a good team this year, but Winn is experiencing the vibes of the club firsthand and has been around the team this spring, so he knows what the expectations are among the players and coaching staff.

There are still reasons for fans to be excited, and Winn's message shows a lot of confidence in what the Cardinals currently have and what they could have a couple of years into the future.

Regardless of outside expectations, Winn likes what he sees, and fans will hopefully enjoy watching the young Cardinals get to work.