Cardinals Land 18-Year-Old Flamethrower With Huge Potential

The St. Louis Cardinals have opted for a rebuild this offseason and they've opted to do it aggressively rather than passively.

The Cardinals have traded multiple veteran stars this offseason, including Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras going to the Boston Red Sox in a pair of deals earlier this winter. The Cardinals also traded Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners and Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As a result, it's clear the Cardinals are going to need to build their next generation through the farm system. They've been able to land a slew of top prospects in the aforementioned trades, but they also seemed to hit the jackpot with a few international free agent signings.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

MLB reporter Francys Romero recently reported that the Cardinals had agreed to a deal with 18-year-old international free agent Leonil De Leon this offseason.

Cardinals agree to deal with RHP Leonil De Leon

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"The Dominican right-handed pitcher Leonil De Leon is in agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals to sign during the current 2025–2026 international signing period, sources told Beisbol FR," Romero wrote. "An official signing date has not yet been announced and remains to be determined, though it could take place in the coming days. The agreement is still pending a physical. Born in the Dominican Republic and standing 6’3”, De Leon trains at the Miracles Baseball Academy."

De Leon has reportedly been up in the mid nineties with his fastball. He's a physical teenager with the projectability of a future star.

Given the fact that he's a teenager with a fastball topping at least 95 miles-per-hour, the Cardinals should be very happy with this addition. The deal is still pending a physical, and De Leon is years from being near a big-league debut, but the idea of adding another potential star to the farm system should have Cardinals fans happy about their future.

De Leon will join a loaded Cardinals farm system that already features multiple top pitchers. If he can reach his potential over the next few years, the Cardinals could see him ranked among their top 30 prospects.

More MLB: Cardinals Hit Jackpot, 2 Prospects Could be Fast Tracked to St. Louis