Cardinals Land Dodgers World Series Champ, 6-Year MLB Starter

The St. Louis Cardinals made it clear that they wanted to add some starting pitching this offseason and accomplished that goal on Saturday afternoon.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Cardinals are in agreement with veteran starting pitcher Dustin May on a deal in free agency.

"Right-hander Dustin May and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a free agent contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote.

The Cardinals have a new hurler

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com pointed out that the reported agreement is for one year with a mutual option for 2027.

"Former Red Sox starter Dustin May is in agreement with the Cardinals, sources confirm. It’s a one year deal with a mutual option for 2027," Cotillo wrote.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was candid about St. Louis' search for pitching throughout the winter meetings.

"We will add to the group," Bloom emphatically said. "I don't know yet when or who that is going to be, but I want to add at least one guy. Potentially more that have something under them in this league. I would love to get more young pitching that we like as well, if we're able to find those fits on the trade market. Obviously, not hinting at anything.

"There's nothing teed up at the moment, but we are going to look to add. Want to create some competition within the group. I think that will be healthy. You always need depth. We don't want to block off lanes for these guys ... to take those next steps in their careers, but we will add and create some competition."

If Bloom has shown anything this offseason, it's that he's decisive. The Cardinals have been looking to get trades done and shipped Sonny Gray out before the winter meetings. They said they wanted to add pitching, and now have a reported agreement with May.

May is just 28 years old. He spent the first five full seasons of his big league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the World Series, but also dealt with injuries. He appeared in just 20 games across the 2021 through 2023 seasons. He missed the entire 2024 season and then returned in 2025. He made a career high 25 total appearances with the Dodgers and then eventually the Boston Red Sox after he was traded ahead of the trade deadline.

May has a career 3.86 ERA in 71 big league appearances, including 57 starts. At just 28 years old, this is the type of move with massive upside. If May does well, he would be an ideal trade candidate ahead of the trade deadline this upcoming summer. This move helps the rotation in the short term while giving the club even more trade ammo.

