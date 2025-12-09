Cardinals Linked To Pair Of Veteran Starters, Hoping To Add Rotation Arm

The St. Louis Cardinals may be rebuilding, but that doesn’t mean that they aren’t looking to add a few pieces along the way.

They need starting pitching, especially after trading Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox, but fans shouldn’t expect anything crazy this offseason. The Cardinals aren’t going to splurge on any big-name free agents.

However, they still will be active as they continue their rebuild for 2026. They could dive into free agency for some starting pitchers. Derrick Goold reported that they want at least one starter from there and listed a few intriguing options that could help the rotation for next season.

Cardinals Linked To Two Veteran Starters

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

“Dustin May, Tyler Mahle, and someone via trade with fewer than two years of experience are at least possibilities,” Goold reported.

“The Cardinals are looking to add at least one starter -- and they have let some folks know they're looking for two. They'd really like to get a starter via trade and a starter as a free agent.”

May and Mahle are two inexpensive veterans that would make sense for St. Louis. Mahle previously pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, so he is familiar with the National League Central.

He went 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts with the Texas Rangers in 2025. May went 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA in 23 starts and two relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

Both have struggled with injuries, but if they can stay healthy, they could be solid innings-eaters for St. Louis. May is still only 28, so he has some upside that the Cardinals might be interested in.

The Cardinals are going to trade several players this offseason, so they could get some solid young pitching in exchange for some of them, but one addition in free agency makes sense, even if they aren’t going to contend in 2026.

It should be interesting to see how the rest of the offseason plays out for St. Louis. The Gray trade was just the start of their rebuild, and they’ll need to make smart decisions in order to get it right and set themselves up well for the future.

These two veteran starters would make sense on one-year deals.

