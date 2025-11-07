Cardinals Lefty Elects Free Agency 6 Years After First-Round Selection
It was a busy day for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
Thursday arguably was the first big day of the offseason across Major League Baseball. The big story throughout the afternoon involved the qualifying offer. The deadline to offer it to a player was at 5 p.m. ET and 13 guys ended up getting it, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
On top of this, Thursday was the deadline for teams to finalize option decisions on contracts, reinstate players from the 60-day Injured List, and also the official beginning of free agency. All in all, it was a pretty busy day.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves, as did most teams around baseball. Throughout the process, the Cardinals already have lost a few depth pieces of the organization, including left-handed reliever Zack Thompson. The 28-year-old missed the 2025 season due to a lat injury. On Thursday, the Cardinals outrighted him to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and he elected free agency from there, per the team.
Former Cardinals pitcher Zack Thompson is a free agent
Thompson is a former first-round pick from the Cardinals. He was selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by St. Louis out of the University of Kentucky. Thompson worked his way up through the Cardinals' farm system and eventually made his big league debut in 2022.
The lefty appeared in 22 games as a rookie and had a 2.08 ERA and 27-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 2/3 innings pitched. He followed up his rookie campaign with a 4.48 ERA in 25 outings in 2023. In 2024, he actually spent most of his season down in the minors with Memphis and had a 9.53 ERA in five total appearances in the majors.
Now, he heads to free agency after missing the 2025 campaign. When Thompson was at his best, he had the upside to be a key piece of the Cardinals' bullpen while also making a spot-starter here and there. Unfortunately, the end of his stint with the organization didn't go as planned after being one of the team's highest-rated prospects at one point.
