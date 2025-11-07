Cardinals Lose OF To Braves As Offseason Really Begins
The Major League Baseball offseason is fully in session.
Free agency is open around the league with the initial lull period after the World Series now over. The big story of the day on Thursday was the fact that teams had to decide whether or not to offer qualifying offers to their eligible players. But, that's not all. The first moves of the offseason started to pop up.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced a handful of roster moves and one that stood out was the fact that outfielder Michael Siani was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves.
The Cardinals outfielder has a new opportunity
Cardinals fans will remember Siani mainly for his performance in the 2024 season. He has been with the organization since 2023. He played in just five games in the big leagues with St. Louis that year, though. In 2024, he stepped up when St. Louis needed a boost in center field. Victor Scott II had started the season in center that year, but struggled out of the gate. Mix that with the injuries the team dealt with and it led to a consistent opportunity for Siani.
He played in 124 games and played great defense, but his bat wasn't at the same level. In 2025, he duked it out for the starting center field job in Spring Training, but Scott won the job. Siani had a cup of coffee in the majors and appeared in 19 games, but spent most of the season down in the minors.
Now, he heads over to Atlanta. Siani was a solid depth piece for the Cardinals and now joins a team that has had a need in the outfield. In 2024, he showed that he can help a team at the big league, especially defensively. It was the first time a team gave him an extended shot in the majors. He played in just nine games in 2022 in the big leagues and eight games in 2023.
He may no longer be with the Cardinals, but hopefully he is able to find an opportunity in Atlanta.
