Cardinals Lose 25-Year-Old Pitcher To Reds On Waivers
The St. Louis Cardinals had two different members of the organization get claimed off waivers on Thursday.
The offseason is fully in session now and it came on fast for the St. Louis Cardinals. Outfielder Michael Siani was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves. But, he wasn't the only one. The Cardinals also announced that 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Roddery Muñoz was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, as well.
St. Louis claimed Muñoz off waivers last year from the Miami Marlins. He was a rookie in 2024 and had a 6.53 ERA in 18 total appearances for Miami, including 17 starts. Muñoz spent most of the 2025 season down in the minors with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
The Cardinals already have lost a few members of the organization
St. Louis transitioned him exclusively to the bullpen and he had success down in the minors. With Memphis, Muñoz had a 3.28 ERA and 76-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 2/3 innings pitched. He was called up to St. Louis for a brief stint in April for the first time as a member of the Cardinals. Overall, he appeared in just nine games for St. Louis and had an 8.18 ERA in 11 innings of work.
This isn't the biggest move of all time, but is just the beginning of an offseason that could feature plenty of turnover in Chaim Bloom's first season as the team's president of baseball operations.
Much has been said about St. Louis already. But, now, we will start to see the vision come together. There is nothing holding St. Louis back now in the sense that free agency is open so at any moment a trade or signign could happen now. Thursday was just the beginning, but we have a long few months ahead.
If Muñoz can land a role with Cincinnati, the Cardinals could end up seeing a lot of him in 2026 in the division. It's too early to know that right now, though. All that is clear is that the offseason really is here and it's going to be an important one for the long-term future of the Cardinals organization.
