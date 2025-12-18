Cardinals Lose 26-Year-Old From Jack Flaherty Trade To Brewers

The last three seasons haven't been pretty for the St. Louis Cardinals. In fact, they have been a roller coaster.

St. Louis won 93 games and finished in first place in the National League Central in 2022 and then the wheels fell off. The Cardinals went 71-91 in 2023, 83-79 in 2024, and 78-84 in 2025. The 2023 campaign was the worst one and was the first time in a while that the club was actually sellers ahead of the trade deadline. That summer, the Cardinals traded Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks away, among others. The Cardinals were light buyers in 2024 while bringing in Erick Fedde, but sold off pieces once again in 2025, including Ryan Helsley.

Over the last few years, some of these trades have hit. Some, have not. The Flaherty deal is one that hasn't been much of a help for the Cardinals in the majors. The Cardinals sent Flaherty to the Orioles for infielder César Prieto, left-handed pitcher Drew Rom, and right-handed pitcher Zack Showalter.

Rom pitched in eight big league games in 2023 while logging an 8.02 ERA. He missed the 2024 season and then made seven starts in the minors in 2025. After the season, he elected free agency from St. Louis and reportedly landed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, per Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Another minor-league signing with invite to spring training for the Brewers: LHP Drew Rom, a 26-yo fourth-round pick of the Orioles in 2018," Rosiak wrote on X. "Started eight games for the Cardinals in 2023 for his only MLB experience — 1-4, 8.02 ERA, WHIP of 2.08."

Also from the Flaherty trade, Showalter is a 21-year-old reliever who hasn't gotten past High-A down in the minors yet. Prieto spent most of the season in Triple-A last season and was good. He hit .300 with nine homers in 121 games with the Memphis Redbirds. He appeared in three big league games.

All in all, not the greatest move for the Cardinals, but when you trade veterans for prospects that's going to happen sometimes. Now, the lefty will try to get back to the big leagues with Milwaukee and it doesn't move the needle much for St. Louis.

