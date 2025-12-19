Cardinals Lose 30-Year-Old Pitcher To Blue Jays In Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals had a handful of guys elect free agency from the organization shortly after the 2025 Major League Baseball season ended.

It happens every year -- and is actually one of the first things to be on the lookout for in the Major League Baseball offseason. One of the guys to opted to leave the organization was veteran hurler Jorge Alcala. The 30-year-old had a roller coaster of a 2025 season, to say the least. He began it with the Minnesota Twins, which at the time was the only big league team he had ever played for in his career. It was his seventh big league season in 2025 and after 22 appearances with Minnesota, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Alcala made 19 appearances with the Red Sox and had a 3.31 ERA, but was designated for assignment. Then the Cardinals got him and he made 15 appearances and had a 5.02 ERA. He elected free agency on Nov. 21, per his official MLB.com page. On Thursday, he found a new home. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that Alcala is in agreement on a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The former Cardinals hurler has a new home

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jorge Alcala (56) pitches in relief against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"Source: RHP Jorge Alcala has agreed to a minor league deal with the Blue Jays, with a spring training invite," Alexander wrote.

Alcala would've been the type of veteran hurler worth seeing if they would want to return on the open market. Overall, he had a 6.22 ERA in 56 outings in 2025, but the 19 outings with Boston were respectable. Overall, he has a 4.29 ERA in 200 big league appearances.

In 2024, this guy had a 3.24 ERA in 54 appearances with Minnesota. That type of pitcher could've helped St. Louis. And at the cost of a minor league deal, he could be a steal. Unfortunately, he is joining the Blue Jays, though, and not coming back to the Cardinals in the near future.

