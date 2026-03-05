Cardinals Should Monitor Yankees' Jasson Domínguez After Brian Cashman's Comments

It's crunch time across Major League Baseball right now.

There are just three weeks to go before Opening Day arrives. For the St. Louis Cardinals, that will be on March 26 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays. By this time in camp, teams certainly are starting to get a good look at what they have, and what they need, if anything. For the Cardinals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that the Cardinals "may yet go shopping" for a power bat for the outfield.

"They would like a right-handed bat with power upside for the outfield — and may yet go shopping for one — but two of the candidates with the most experience, Church and Bryan Torres, are left-handed bats who have excelled at getting on base in the minors," Goold wrote.

The Cardinals should still be looking around

Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

As teams start to finalize rosters in the coming weeks, one team St. Louis should have its eyes on is the New York Yankees. The Cardinals have Victor Scott II in center field and Jordan Walker in right field. Left field is a question mark with Lars Nootbaar uncertain for Opening Day. The Yankees are a team with a surplus of outfielders. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman noted that there "clearly" isn't an everyday spot coming for switch-hitting slugger Jasson Domínguez, as transcribed by Howie Kussoy of The New York Post.

“He’s taking his reps and trying to push himself in the mix,” Cashman said. “Clearly the everyday spot’s not there, with [Trent] Grisham and [Cody] Bellinger and [Aaron] Judge and [Giancarlo] Stanton, currently. But you know how things change really quickly, so all he can do right now, him and [Spencer] Jones, as well as [Randal] Grichuk and anybody else, is put themselves in a position for us to take notice and we’ll evaluate what opportunities exist at the end of camp and make calls."

If that call is to listen to teams on the young outfielder, St. Louis should be at the front of the line. There was a time when the Yankees reportedly had some interest in lefty reliever JoJo Romero earlier in the offseason. What if the Cardinals packaged Romero together with a catcher prospect (Jimmy Crooks or Leonardo Bernal) and maybe a pitcher prospect, like Cooper Hjerpe? Or some package around Romero and Nootbaar plus a prospect, although that doesn't seem likely seeing how the Yankees have a surplus of outfielders already.

The Cardinals are building towards the future. Domínguez is a 23-year-old former top prospect under team control through the 2030 season. If the Yankees were to make him available, an outfield featuring him, Scott and Walker certainly would have massive potential.

This is just speculation at this point, but the Yankees are a team that St. Louis should be monitoring if it wants to add an outfield power bat.