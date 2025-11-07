Cardinals Lose World Series Champion Pitcher To Free Agency
Every Major League Baseball team winds up signing a couple of players per season that no one would have expected to be there.
The St. Louis Cardinals ranked high in that category with their minor-league signing of left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek, who was one of the heroes of the Atlanta Braves' World Series run in 2021, but hasn't done much in an injury-plagued four-year stretch since then.
Ultimately, Matzek never got to the majors with the Cardinals despite signing on June 3, and was even released at one point and quickly re-signed. He spent the entirety of the last three months of the season on the injured list, and this week, his time as a Cardinal may have finished for good.
Tyler Matzek heads to free agency
According to the transactions log on his official roster page, Matzek elected minor-league free agency on Thursday. He'll be entering his age-35 season in 2026 and will likely only get minor-league offers in the offseason, assuming he's still interested in playing.
The 2025 season began with a stint on the New York Yankees, where Matzek pitched seven times and gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. He also made five minor-league appearances for New York before his call-up on April 22.
Matzek was designated for assignment on May 16 and elected free agency three days later, leading to his deal with the Cardinals. He dealt with an oblique strain early in the season with the Yankees, but Cardinals on SI was unable to confirm what sort of injury it was that prevented him from making a single outing in a Cardinals or Triple-A Memphis Redbirds uniform.
If he accomplishes nothing else in his career, Matzek will always be able to hang his hat on that 2021 season. After posting a 2.57 ERA in 69 regular-season appearances, he pitched 15 2/3 innings in the playoffs, allowed just three earned runs (1.72 ERA), struck out 24 batters, and went 3-0 out of the bullpen, including the win in Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Sadly, injuries interrupt a lot of pitchers' careers, and after missing the entire 2023 season, Matzek's career has never really gotten back on track.
