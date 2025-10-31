Cardinals May Soon Cut Ties With 7-Year Veteran Fireballer, Per Insider
The offseason is about to begin in earnest, and that means the St. Louis Cardinals will have some major decisions to make.
Sure, the Cardinals aren't expected to be in on any of the most expensive free agents of this winter's class. But they're trying to set up their roster for future success, and that starts with making shrewd decisions about who gets to stay on that roster.
As they attempt to construct their ideal 40-man roster when factoring in the return of injured players and the potential additions of Rule 5-eligible prospects, the Cardinals could soon be parting ways with one of their hardest throwers.
Cardinals' Jorge Alcala dubbed non-tender candidate
On Thursday, MLB.com's John Denton named right-handed reliever Jorge Alcala as a top non-tender candidate this winter, as he's entering his final year of arbitration eligibility and struggled mightily in his appearances for three teams this season.
"Lefty reliever John King, who welcomed the birth of his first child in September, could be a non-tender candidate.," wrote Denton. "The same goes for Jorge Alcala, who is eligible for the fourth time, after he struggled in 15 relief appearances with the Cards."
Alcala was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Boston Red Sox in June, and Boston gave up a solid minor-league outfielder, Andy Lugo, to get him. He had been brutal in Minnesota, and after a decent start in Boston, he pitched so poorly on several occasions that he was designated for assignment on Aug. 5.
That allowed the Cardinals to nab him for the final two months as a bullpen piece. But he wasn't much better in St. Louis, posting a 5.02 ERA in 15 outings to bring his overall season ERA to 6.22.
Entering his age-30 season, Alcala will be looking to prove he can stick in a major league bullpen for the long haul. It's not going to be an easy task, even though he's done it before in Minnesota.
But how much do the Cardinals believe in his arm talent? That's the question that will ultimately decide whether he's granted one of those valuable 40 roster spots throughout the winter.
