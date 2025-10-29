Major Albert Pujols Update In Padres' Manager Search Will Affect Cardinals' Season
Albert Pujols will soon enter the Baseball Hall of Fame with a St. Louis Cardinals cap on. But by the time that happens, he may be wearing a different cap in the dugout for 162 games a year.
Pujols has been one of the hottest names in this year's managerial hiring cycle. He was passed over for the gig with one of his other former teams, the Los Angeles Angels, but he's also interviewed with the Baltimore Orioles (who have since hired Craig Albernaz) and San Diego Padres.
After meeting with Padres officials at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, it became clear that Pujols was among the select few with a good shot at locking down the job that former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt left behind this month when he suddenly retired.
Pujols a finalist for Padres job, per report
According to a report from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Pujols is one of three confirmed finalists for the Padres' job -- and a decision is imminent.
"The Padres have narrowed their managerial search to no more than four finalists and expect to make a decision on who will replace the retired Mike Shildt by the end of the week," wrote Acee.
"Pitching coach Ruben Niebla, former Padres catcher and current Rangers advisor Nick Hundley and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols are finalists for the position, according to sources. It is not certain they are the only remaining candidates. The Padres have not commented on the manager search."
Pujols, 45, started and finished his 22-year career as a Cardinal and hit 469 of his 703 career home runs in a St. Louis uniform. That means it's going to be awfully conflicting for St. Louis fans if he winds up managing a National League rival and potential playoff opponent (someday).
Since retiring, he's been a special advisor to the Angels for the last three years, and he managed the Leones del Escogido to championships in LIDOM (the Dominican Winter League) and the Caribbean Series last winter. He's also slated to manage Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March.
The Cardinals will be waiting along with everyone else to find out if Pujols will be in the Padres' dugout next season. And if that's where he goes, he'll be managing against them for six games a year for the foreseeable future.
More MLB: Blue Jays' George Springer Passed Cardinals Star As Most Valuable Playoff Hitter