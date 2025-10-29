Inside The Cardinals

Major Albert Pujols Update In Padres' Manager Search Will Affect Cardinals' Season

It's getting down to decision time

Jackson Roberts

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) reacts after his single in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Albert Pujols will soon enter the Baseball Hall of Fame with a St. Louis Cardinals cap on. But by the time that happens, he may be wearing a different cap in the dugout for 162 games a year.

Pujols has been one of the hottest names in this year's managerial hiring cycle. He was passed over for the gig with one of his other former teams, the Los Angeles Angels, but he's also interviewed with the Baltimore Orioles (who have since hired Craig Albernaz) and San Diego Padres.

After meeting with Padres officials at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, it became clear that Pujols was among the select few with a good shot at locking down the job that former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt left behind this month when he suddenly retired.

Pujols a finalist for Padres job, per report

Albert Pujols, Manny Machado
Sep 20, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (right) and St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) pose for a photograph after the Padres gifted Pujols a surfboard in honor of his end-of-season retirement before the game at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

According to a report from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Pujols is one of three confirmed finalists for the Padres' job -- and a decision is imminent.

"The Padres have narrowed their managerial search to no more than four finalists and expect to make a decision on who will replace the retired Mike Shildt by the end of the week," wrote Acee.

"Pitching coach Ruben Niebla, former Padres catcher and current Rangers advisor Nick Hundley and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols are finalists for the position, according to sources. It is not certain they are the only remaining candidates. The Padres have not commented on the manager search."

Pujols, 45, started and finished his 22-year career as a Cardinal and hit 469 of his 703 career home runs in a St. Louis uniform. That means it's going to be awfully conflicting for St. Louis fans if he winds up managing a National League rival and potential playoff opponent (someday).

Since retiring, he's been a special advisor to the Angels for the last three years, and he managed the Leones del Escogido to championships in LIDOM (the Dominican Winter League) and the Caribbean Series last winter. He's also slated to manage Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March.

The Cardinals will be waiting along with everyone else to find out if Pujols will be in the Padres' dugout next season. And if that's where he goes, he'll be managing against them for six games a year for the foreseeable future.

Jackson Roberts
