Cardinals’ Most Intriguing Prospect Not Named JJ Wetherholt
The next few months are surely going to be full of chatter about guys the St. Louis Cardinals could trade away, or maybe even a couple of pieces the team could add.
But, what about some of the guys already in the organization? The Cardinals' farm system has taken a step forward over the last few years -- thanks in large part to a couple of high draft picks and prospects coming to town after selling at two of the last three trade deadlines. Regardless, there are guys fans should know heading into 2026.
JJ Wetherholt obviously is the top prospect for fans to know. But, he's not the only one fans should have a close eye on in 2026. There's at least a shot that Wetherholt is in the majors right from the jump in 2026 so fans will have an easy time following him. Someone who very likely won't be in the big leagues, but should have Cardinals fans' attention, is No. 2 prospect and 2025 first-round pick Liam Doyle.
Doyle was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. At the time, mock drafts were flying all over the place and the Cardinals were most consistently linked to high school infielders and offensive players overall, not a big-time, left-handed college pitcher. Doyle was consistently mocked to be selected before the Cardinals were on the clock. For example, Jim Callis of MLB.com had Doyle going No. 2 overall to the Los Angeles Angels.
Liam Doyle is someone Cardinals fans should get excited about now
When Doyle was still on the board at No. 5, the Cardinals nabbed him and there is a realistic chance he could be an arm for St. Louis to consider for the rotation in the near future. He's 21 years old and had a dominant final season of college.
He appeared in 19 games for Tennessee and had a 3.20 ERA and 164 strikeouts in just 95 2/3 innings pitched. Doyle made two professional appearances after being drafted -- one with the Class-A Palm Beach Cardinals and one with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. You didn't misread that. Doyle's second professional appearance already was in Double-A.
Doyle is 21 years old with good size at 6'2'' and a blistering fastball. If he progresses well in 2026, he's someone who should be a candidate to get a look in the majors later in the season or early in 2027, at the very least.
More NFL: Cardinals Need To Keep Brendan Donovan Despite Speculation