Cardinals’ New Starter Provides Positive Update On Health

On Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals made the signing of Dustin May official. He joins the team on a one-year, $12.5 million contract with a $20 million mutual option for 2027.

After trading Sonny Gray, the Cardinals needed to acquire a veteran starting pitcher to lead the rotation. May has dealt with a lot of injuries over the past several years, including a torn esophagus in 2024.

However, he was healthy for most of 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. During his press conference on Thursday, the 28-year-old right-hander discussed an arm injury that kept him off the playoff roster for the Red Sox and provided a positive update on his health.

Dustin May Ready To Go For Cardinals

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Arm feels great, back to normal. As I've reiterated to people, I was going to be ready for the (Division Series) if we had advanced. My arm was in a better spot toward that time. I'm in a good physical space now,” May said.

Most of May’s injuries have been arm injuries, but he definitely took some steps forward with his health in 2025. He went 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA and struggled with Boston, but if he can stay healthy, he can give the Cardinals’ rotation the boost it needs.

He still brings upside to the club, which is something Chaim Bloom was clearly willing to take a chance on despite the injury risk. May seems to be back to normal too.

This is good news for the Cardinals and their fans, as without Sonny Gray, they needed a little bit more certainty in their rotation. May can provide that if he is able to stay off the injured list.

If the right-hander performs well, then the Cardinals can look to trade him at the deadline for prospects if they aren’t in contention. But having him healthy will be a major key for the Cardinals in 2026.

He appears to be in good shape heading into next season and is ready to put his injuries behind him. Bloom made a low-risk, high-reward signing that could work out very well for the Cardinals.

We’ll see if May can stay healthy and what he can bring to the table for St. Louis.

