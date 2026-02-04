Cardinals Next Steps as Dust Settles on Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

The St. Louis Cardinals’ next move should be obvious.

St. Louis ripped the band-aid off and clearly is building for the future. The latest — and biggest — example of this certainly was the club trading Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners in a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Cardinals got three prospects and two draft picks in exchange for him. The best part, St. Louis didn’t have to include cash in the deal like it did as it traded Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras away.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cardinals have done a phenomenal job this offseason specifically adding young arms to the organization. St. Louis has given itself so many dice roles that if it hits on a few, it will be set up nicely for the foreseeable future in the starting rotation.

There's about one week to go until the Cardinals will kick off Spring Training, as well. It's an exciting time, but the Cardinals have arguably two moves left to make.

Two more moves for the Cardinals

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero (59) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Trade JoJo Romero

Romero was at the center of trade rumors at the beginning of the offseason with the Mariners actually being one of the teams most connected to him. The New York Yankees have been another team linked to him. At this point, the band-aid is off. The Cardinals should trade every player of value who doesn't have a long-term future with the team. Romero is going to be a free agent after the 2026 season after logging a 2.07 ERA in 65 appearances in 2025.



While it's always great to have high-end relievers on the roster, the Cardinals should act now. They always could again at the 2026 trade deadline, but they have gotten the ball moving on trades this offseason. Rip the band-aid off once again.

Sign a Right-Handed Bat

The Cardinals have a lefty-heavy lineup, even with Donovan out the door. With Lars Nootbaar also unclear for Opening Day and a replacement option gone in Donovan, the Cardinals are actually thin in the outfield. A veteran, right-handed bat, like Tommy Pham, would solve that problem.

More MLB: Cardinals Signal Major Opportunity for Nolan Gorman