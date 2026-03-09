Cardinals' No. 27 Prospect Living Up to Oli Marmol's Expectations

The St. Louis Cardinals certainly have added some talent over the last year thanks to the Boston Red Sox.

This past offseason, the Cardinals pulled off two different trades with Boston that brought starting pitchers Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins to town, along with a handful of prospects, including Cardinals No. 9 prospect Brandon Clarke.

That's not all, though. The Cardinals swung a deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Cardinals traded veteran hurler Steven Matz in exchange for infield prospect Blaze Jordan. The 23-year-old corner infielder has put up some big-time numbers down in the minors. In 2025, he slashed .270/.331/.450 with 19 homers and 99 RBIs overall in 129 games down in the minors. Now, he's St. Louis' No. 27 prospect. Jordan has yet to make his big league debut, but he's not far. He has also caught Cardinals manager Oli Marmol's attention in Spring Training, as transcribed by FOX2now's Joey Schneider.

The Cardinals slugger has impressed

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"He’s gotten a decent amount of opportunity,” Marmol said, as transcribed by Schneider. “He’s a guy that, especially with where we are in camp, getting [to work] has been easier as we get closer. And he’s been as advertised. When I think about the conversations I’ve had with [President of Baseball Operations] Chaim [Bloom] and Cerf [Assistant GM Rob Cerfolio], it’s kind of what I expected about him.”

Right now, there isn't a clear path to the big league roster for Jordan because Alec Burleson is firmly planted at first base and third base should go to Nolan Gorman. But he's going to be someone to watch early on this season. If he does get sent back to Triple-A and can tear the cover off the ball, he's someone who very well could find himself in the majors at some point before the 2026 season comes to an end.

Clearly, St. Louis and Boston have shown that they are not afraid to trade with one another. So far, it looks like things have worked out in the Cardinals' favor and Jordan is another example and fans should get ot know him now.