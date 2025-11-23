Cardinals No. 5 Prospect 'Could Push' For 2026 Opening Day Spot

The St. Louis Cardinals have been candid throughout the offseason to this point that they are looking to add some pitching.

There will be plenty of external options out there, but there is an internal hurler that fans should be excited about and have their eyes on. Cardinals No. 5 prospect Quinn Mathews impressed down in Triple-A in 2025 and "could push" to join the rotation for the 2026 season, per MLB.com's John Denton.

Should the Cardinals give Quinn Matthews a shot?

"Pitching is the top issue/priority for about 28 MLB teams," Denton wrote. "The problem, of course, is that demand greatly exceeds supply, making pitching coveted and costly. Matthew Liberatore will be better in 2026 after a full season as a starter. Michael McGreevy is a winner, and he will find a way to succeed even if his stuff isn't the greatest. And the Cardinals really need a strong bounce-back year from Andre Pallante, who could be pitching for his career this spring. Also, Kyle Leahy could be the revelation of '26 with his aptitude and his six-pitch arsenal.

"Quinn Mathews could push to join the starting rotation as well. What hurts the Cards is that Tekoah Roby, Tink Hence and Cooper Hjerpe all suffered elbow/shoulder injuries in 2025 -- something that severely hampers organizational depth. That's why signing and/or trading for multiple starters is of the utmost importance."

Matthews made two appearances for the Cardinals in Spring Training ahead of the 2025 season and didn't allow a run in six innings pitched. Then, he went on to have a 3.73 ERA in 24 total appearances down in the minors in 2025. Matthews made 22 starts in Triple-A and had a 3.93 ERA. This was his first extended opportunity in Triple-A. In 2024, he had a cup of coffee in Triple-A with just four starts there.

Now, he's going to enter Spring Training with pretty much an entire season's worth of action just one step below the majors.

If the Cardinals' rotation features McGreevy, Liberatore, and Matthews, that would be a good way to take a look into the future. McGreevy and Liberatore are both young and have shown that they can contribute in the majors. Arguably, Matthews should get that chance too in 2026.

