Cardinals Insider Opens Door To Reunion With 2025 Fan-Favorite

The St. Louis Cardinals cut ties with a fan-favorite from the 2025 season on Friday, but there's a chance fans haven't seen the last of him.

Catcher Yohel Pozo had a much larger role than expected in 2025. Pozo hadn't appeared in a big league game since 2021, but played in 67 games with the organization in 2025 with the catching depth tested. Iván Herrera couldn't catch for much of the season due to injuries. Pozo stepped up and was beloved by the fanbase. He was non-tendered by the organization, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there has been "ongoing interest" in a new deal in free agency.

Should the Cardinals re-sign the catcher?

"All four players immediately become free agents and can entertain offers from other teams, and the Cardinals can make bids to re-sign them," Goold wrote. "There has been ongoing interest to reach an agreement with Pozo, who spent most of the past season as the Cardinals’ backup catcher and also a right-handed, contact-oriented pinch-hitter off the bench. (Sem Robberse) is recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery this past May, and it’s common for a team to attempt to re-sign a prospect to a minor-league deal and maintain continuity of rehab."

The Cardinals are loaded with catching depth, but you never know when injuries will pop up, like in 2025. Having someone like Pozo down in the minors would be a good way to have Triple-A depth ready to go just in case an injury -- or trade occurs.

Three of the Cardinals' top six prospects are catchers (Rainiel Rodriguez, Leonardo Bernal, and Jimmy Crooks). Herrera looks like a long-term piece to build around. Pedro Pagés is a veteran member of the organization. It's hard to believe that all three of the top prospects will stick around, but that's speculation. Crooks made his big league debut in 2025 and Bernal was added to the 40-man roster so he's not far behind. Rodriguez is just 18 years old, there is the luxury of time with him.

Pozo is someone who isn't likely to be expected and would be nice to have in Triple-A if the Cardinals can get a deal done.

