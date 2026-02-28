Cardinals’ No. 5 Rotation Fight Is Suddenly Getting Crowded

The St. Louis Cardinals could very well have another hurler in contention for a spot in the starting rotation in the very near future.

Opening Day is under one month away and it's unclear exactly what St. Louis' starting rotation will look like. The safest bets are Matthew Liberatore, Michael McGreevy and Dustin May. Everything else is a big more up in the air. Kyle Leahy, Andre Pallante, Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins are guys to watch. Leahy has been stretched out as a starter in camp and would be an intriguing option to kick off the season. Pallante struggled in 2025, but is just 27 years old and had a 3.78 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched in 2024. Fitts has looked legit in a small sample size and was acquired from the Boston Red Sox this past offseason.

Dobbins also was acquired from the Red Sox after logging a 4.13 ERA in 61 innings pitched. His rookie season was cut short in 2025 after tearing his ACL. He's working his way back and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Dobbins will take another positive step on Saturday with three simulated innings of work as he continues to build up.

The Cardinals starter is just about fully back

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) warms up with a football during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Right-hander Hunter Dobbins will throw three simulated innings during a live batting practice Saturday as he continues to make strides back from knee surgery," Goold wrote. "Dobbins won’t field his position while pitching, but he said after the innings he’s going to take part in pitcher’s fielding practice (PFP) that would be the next major step of his rehab."

When Dobbins is ready to roll, it's going to make the starting rotation questions even more interesting. Dobbins was electric as a rookie in Boston in 2025 and has an argument for a back-of-the-rotation spot just like the other guys mentioned above.

Arguably, this is a good thing to have. Rather than not having enough intriguing rotation options, St. Louis arguably has a surplus when everyone is healthy. These next four weeks certainly are going to be a fun ride as the Cardinals sort out everything ahead of Opening Day.