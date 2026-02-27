Nolan Arenado’s Honest Take on Cardinals Exit Will Hit Fans Hard

After a year of trade rumors, the St. Louis Cardinals came together on a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a deal to move on from future Hall of Fame third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado spent five seasons in St. Louis and was a great member of the organization. The 2025 season was a bit odd, but in general, Arenado was a certified professional throughout his run in St. Louis. He earned three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove awards and was a veteran presence the club needed. Last offseason, things started to shift as St. Louis started talking about a "reset." The Cardinals looked around for a new home for Arenado, but he had a limited list of teams that he would approve a trade to.

Ultimately, a deal didn't get done and he spent the entire 2025 season in St. Louis, despite endless rumors and speculation. Arenado was a pro about it all, though. This offseason, the Cardinals did get a deal done and sent him to Arizona. He opened up about the trade while speaking to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"I’m so much more relaxed now," Arenado said. “I mean, obviously, the last year or two, we kept hearing that you’re going to be traded and stuff. Now, to finally have some clarity, it feels good. Really, it feels great. ... I’m thankful for the Diamondbacks to have interest in me. Now, my goal is to hold up my end of the bargain on that and take care of business. ...

The former Cardinals star opened up

Feb 22, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You know, it disappoints me that I didn't play the way I expected to in St Louis the last couple years," Arenado says. “But, you know, it's baseball. I'm learning about my body. There's some things changing. ... “I loved playing every minute in St. Louis. Their fans are unbelievable. They are so supportive. They have high expectations. I just wish I could have played better for them."

While Arenado may no longer be in St. Louis, that doesn't mean that the chapter was a failure by any means. Arenado was brought to town to seemingly be a final piece for a team with World Series aspirations. The Cardinals didn't accomplish that goal, but that's not on Arenado's shoulders.

It's been an odd few years for the Cardinals. St. Louis has been known as one of the most dominant teams in the National League in recent memory, but there was a shift over the last three seasons. St. Louis went from 93 wins in 2022 to 71 wins in 2023. Pitching was an issue, bringing guys in was an issue and the baseball landscape has shifted in general. It's unfortunate how things have shifted over the last three years, but there is hope.

Chaim Bloom took over as the team's president of baseball operations and has transformed the farm system almost immediately thanks to all of the trades of the offseason, including the Arenado one. In the end, the Cardinals were fortunate to have Arenado. It would've been lovely to win a World Series with him, but that's in the past now. Now, the Cardinals can look ahead and have solace knowing that the future is bright.