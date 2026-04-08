Cardinals Officially Sign 17-Year-Old Flamethrower to $400K Contract

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this offseason, which was led by a slew of big trades. They moved players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras, among others, in an attempt to bring in prospects to build for the future.

The Cardinals' farm system took a massive step forward after all these trades. They also boosted the system at the trade deadline last season when they traded Steven Matz, Phil Maton, and Ryan Helsley. Each of them returned prospects for the Cardinals. Pair that with the prospects the Cardinals already have in their farm system, and the unit has become a top 10 system in baseball.

And the Cardinals are looking to build this system even more this year and beyond. On Wednesday, they finally signed one of their top international free agents after agreeing to a deal with him a few months ago.

MLB reporter Francys Romero recently reported that the Cardinals officially signed prospect pitcher Leonil De Leon in international free agency to help bolster their farm system going forward.

Leonil De Leon is a solid addition to the Cardinals farm system

Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A cap rests on the dug out wall with the number 42 on the hat in honor of Major League Baseball s Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Dominican RHP Leonil De León officially signed with the St. Louis Cardinals today. Bonus deal: $400,000," Romero wrote in a post to X on Wednesday. "De León impressed many teams starting in November in Miami. He reaches 93–96 mph with his fastball and shows significant upside. He trained with Miami Miracles."

De Leon has a lot of potential on the mound. He's still a teenager, but his fastball has already been up in the mid 90s despite not being the biggest guy in the world. He still has plenty of opportunity to fill out his frame over the next few years. If he can fill out his frame the right way, the Cardinals could have a potential star on their hands.

There's a long way to go before the Cardinals ever see De Leon in Double-A, Triple-A, or the big leagues, but it's still exciting to finally sign highly touted prospects like the righty.

The future is bright in St. Louis. De Leon is going to join a strong and improving farm system in the near future.