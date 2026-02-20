Cardinals, Orioles Trade Continues 23-Year-Old's Whirlwind Offseason

Bryan Ramos' tenure with the St. Louis Cardinals seems destined to become a very obscure trivia question.

Ramos, the 23-year-old third baseman, was claimed by the Cardinals off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 6. His stint came to an abrupt pause on Monday, when the Cardinals designated him for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Zak Kent.

On Friday, the Cardinals traded Ramos, as it was clear there were teams interested in claiming him off waivers, and in a unique twist of fate, they sent him right back to the team he'd just come from.

Ramos traded back to Orioles

Sep 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Bryan Ramos (44) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to a report from journalist Francys Romero, the Orioles acquired Ramos from the Cardinals on Friday. Romero did not initially indicate that there were any other players involved, meaning the Cardinals are likely to receive cash considerations.

Ramos, 23, made 36 major league appearances for the Chicago White Sox over the last two seasons. He batted .198 with a .577 OPS and three home runs in 119 plate appearances.

After the White Sox waived Ramos on Jan. 29, he was traded to the Orioles for cash, so the Orioles clearly like the youngster's profile if they can find a way to keep him on their 40-man roster.

The story moving forward for the Cardinals will be whether they chose right to claim Kent on their 40-man roster rather than Ramos. The fact that Kent has a minor-league option available and doesn't need to be on the opening day roster probably had a lot to do with the decision-making process.

Cardinals on SI covered St. Louis' increased offseason 40-man roster activity earlier this week, and it's clear that under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, this team will take more fliers on fringe players when there's room at the margins.

That added aggression does mean, however, that some players will become casualties. Ramos just became an early example.

