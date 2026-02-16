Cardinals Cut Ties With 23-Year-Old After Just 10 Days
The St. Louis Cardinals made yet another roster decision on Monday.
St. Louis announced on X that it is designating 23-year-old infielder Bryan Ramos for assignment to make room for right-handed pitcher Zak Kent, who was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers.
"We have claimed RHP Zak Kent off waivers from the Texas Rangers," the Cardinals announced. "3B Bryan Ramos has been designated for assignment."
Ramos had a very short stint in the Cardinals' organization. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles early in February and then was let go and claimed off waivers by St. Louis on Feb. 16.
Just 10 days later, he is being designated for assignment. He's just 23 years old and has appeared in 36 years at the big league level. He made his big league debut in 2024 with the Chicago White Sox and played in 32 games. That year, he slashed .202/.252/.333 with three homers and 11 RBIs. In 2025, he made it into four games in the majors.
Kent is coming back to the organization for his second stint since the 2025 season ended. In December, he was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. He was then designated for assignment when the Cardinals landed Justin Bruihl. He landed with the Rangers then, but now returns to St. Louis after being designated for assignment by Texas.
It's been a roller coaster of an offseason for both of these young guys. Kent is just 27 years old and has 12 big league appearances under his belt and a 4.58 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
Spring Training is here, but that doesn't mean that St. Louis is going to stop tinkering with the roster. This is yet another example and it would be somewhat surprising if it were the team's final move. This move may not sound like much right now, but the Cardinals are getting another depth pitcher and you can never have too many.
