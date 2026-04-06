Cardinals Pipeline Update: Blaze Jordan Pushing for MLB Call-Up

The St. Louis Cardinals have some players going crazy down in Triple-A right now to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

One guy who has been discussed a lot already is young catcher Jimmy Crooks. He has played in six games down in Triple-A and has been electric. Crooks is slashing .400/.538/.900 with a 1.438 OPS, three homers, six RBIs, five walks and one double.

Crooks was one of the hottest players in the Cardinals' system to kick off the season and while he still is, he has been passed by a Memphis teammate: Blaze Jordan.

The young slugger has played in seven games and is slashing .480/.536/.920 with three home runs, eight RBIs, two walks, two doubles and five runs scored. Those are some video game numbers for the 23-year-old.

The Cardinals prospect is having an explosive season

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Blaze Jordan (84). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Jordan came over to St. Louis in the Steven Matz trade ahead of the 2025 trade deadline with the Boston Red Sox. In 2025, he played in 41 games in Memphis and hit seven homers and drove in 37 runs, but slashed .198/.242/.366. So far this season, he has looked much more like the overall offensive prospect that he was over in Boston. Before coming to St. Louis, Jordan slashed .298/.341/.480 with six homers and 25 games with Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox's system. He also played in 44 games in Double-A Portland over in the Red Sox's system and was a .320 hitter over there.

In Memphis last season, Jordan flashed big power, but struggled to get on base. Now, everything is coming together for him just one step away from the big leagues. Right now, there isn't a clear path for him to get to the majors. He plays both corner infield spots. Right now, the Cardinals are set in both places with Alec Burleson and Nolan Gorman. If an injury pops up, then Jordan looks like he would be a seamless fit for the club in the majors.

He's at least playing like that right now. The Cardinals traded a guy who was heading to free agency anyway in Matz for an explosive 23-year-old slugger. While he hasn't made the jump to the big leagues yet, the deal already looks like a steal. Matz isn't even a member of the Red Sox anymore, he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in free agency. The Cardinals have years of Jordan and really didn't have to give up much at all. What a move.